UPDATE 1-Hays sees slowdown in UK hiring ahead of EU referendum

(Adds CEO comments, details, share price)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Feb 24 British firms are likely to delay
hiring decisions ahead of a referendum on EU membership, the
head of recruitment firm Hays said on Wednesday, adding
growth in other parts of the world should offset any weakness.
Chief Executive Alistair Cox told Reuters he was mindful of
the effects that Britain's June 23 referendum would have on his
clients but Hays maintained a positive outlook after it posted
an 8 percent rise in underlying net fees in the first half of
its financial year.
The company, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, said it had seen strong growth from regions
like continental Europe and the rest of the world, though
Britain and Australia slowed towards the end of 2015.
The cautious note weighed on Hays shares which fell six
percent by 0950 GMT and are down 20 percent so far this year.
"There is uncertainty around the world, every time there's
any election there will be a period where clients and candidates
step back and slow down their decision making," said Cox.
"We saw it with the Scottish referendum (in 2014), we saw it
with the general election (last year), and I'm sure we will see
it with an EU referendum that is imminent here."
Group net fees rose to 397 million pounds ($555 million) for
the six months ended Dec. 31, from 384 million pounds a year
earlier, an 8 percent rise on a like-for-like basis.
The UK and Ireland, which accounts for a third of the
business, posted net fee growth of 3 percent.
($1 = 0.7145 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith
Weir)