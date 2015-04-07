Hudson's Bay profit triples on strong sales at Saks

BRIEF-Rec Silicon Q1 EBITDA in line with forecast
* Rec silicon q1 revenues $57.5 million (Reuters poll $71.2 million) vs $68.8 million in Q1 2016
April 7 Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported a sharply higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher same-store sales at its Saks chain and strong digital sales.
Net profit from continuing operations rose to C$111 million ($88.9 million), or 61 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31 from C$37 million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 9.3 percent to C$2.63 billion.
* NOKIAN TYRES' BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS MADE A PRINCIPAL DECISION TO INVEST IN A GREENFIELD FACTORY IN THE USA