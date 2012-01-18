UPDATE 1-HB Fuller Q4 beats estimates

Jan 18 H.B. Fuller Co posted
fourth-quarter profit above estimates helped by higher average
selling prices, and the specialty chemicals maker forecast
market-topping full-year profit.
For 2012, the company expects to earn $2.05 to $2.15 per
share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.03 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which focuses on adhesives, sealants, paints
and other specialty chemical products, expects 2012 revenue to
grow by 4 percent to 7 percent year-over-year.
St. Paul, Minnesota-based H.B. Fuller's net income for the
fourth quarter rose to $26.4 million, or 53 cents a share, from
$21.9 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, the company earned 65 cents per
share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 59
cents per share.
Revenue rose 21.2 percent to $436.5 million, higher than
analyst expectations of $416.87 million.
H.B. Fuller in December agreed to buy Swiss firm Forbo's
industrial adhesives business for $395 million in cash,
as the specialty chemicals maker bulks up its presence in
Europe.
Shares of the company closed at $26.17 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.