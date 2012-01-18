UPDATE 1-HB Fuller Q4 beats estimates

Jan 18 H.B. Fuller Co posted fourth-quarter profit above estimates helped by higher average selling prices, and the specialty chemicals maker forecast market-topping full-year profit.

For 2012, the company expects to earn $2.05 to $2.15 per share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.03 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which focuses on adhesives, sealants, paints and other specialty chemical products, expects 2012 revenue to grow by 4 percent to 7 percent year-over-year.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based H.B. Fuller's net income for the fourth quarter rose to $26.4 million, or 53 cents a share, from $21.9 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, the company earned 65 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 59 cents per share.

Revenue rose 21.2 percent to $436.5 million, higher than analyst expectations of $416.87 million.

H.B. Fuller in December agreed to buy Swiss firm Forbo's industrial adhesives business for $395 million in cash, as the specialty chemicals maker bulks up its presence in Europe.

Shares of the company closed at $26.17 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.