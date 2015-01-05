版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 5日 星期一 17:17 BJT

BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments expects 9-month net profit of 237 mln Swiss francs

Jan 5HBM Healthcare Investments :

* Expects 9-month net profit of 237 million Swiss francs ($236 million)

* Net asset value (NAV) per share climbs by 47 pct to a new high of 137.50 Swiss francs as at Dec. 31

Source text - bit.ly/1zNLA4R

Further company coverage:

($1 = 1.0048 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐