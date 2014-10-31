BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments launches share buy-back programme

Oct 31 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Says launches share buy-back programme

* Says buy-back programme of up to 800,000 registered shares will be conducted via a separate trading line on Six Swiss Echange

* Says it will begin on Nov. 3, 2014 and will be completed no later than June 19, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/10DRJGW Further company coverage: