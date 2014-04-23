HBO strikes deal with Amazon to stream shows

April 23 Some HBO shows and the Internet
streaming service HBO Go will be available next month to Amazon
Prime customers, the companies said on Wednesday in a
move that could lure customers away from Netflix Inc.
The companies said this was the first time HBO, the premium
cable channel owned by Time Warner Inc, had licensed its
programming to an online subscription streaming service. Netflix
customers have not been able to watch HBO shows on that service.
Amazon Prime customers will have access to the HBO
programming on May 21, but most of it will first be older shows
such as "The Sopranos" and "The Wire," or a smattering of
earlier seasons from current series such as "True Blood."
HBO said episodes of shows such as "Girls," "The Newsroom"
and "Veep" will be not be available until three years after it
shows them.
Popular streaming service HBO Go will also be available on
Amazon's Fire TV, a new Internet-based TV device, by the end of
the year.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)