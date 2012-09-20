版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 01:24 BJT

HBO Chief Executive Bill Nelson to retire

Sept 20 Television network Home Box Office Inc, owned by Time Warner Inc, said its Chief Executive Bill Nelson will retire at the end of the year and co-President Richard Plepler will succeed him.

Nelson, who joined HBO in 1984, has been the CEO since 2007.

Plepler, who joined HBO in 1992 as senior vice president of corporate communications, green-lit such popular shows as "True Blood" and "Game of Thrones" as co-president.

