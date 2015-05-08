U.S. jury clears HBO of libel in India child labor story

NEW YORK, May 8 - A federal jury cleared HBO of libel claims
on Friday in a lawsuit brought against the Time Warner Inc
subsidiary by a British sporting goods company over a
report linking it to child labor in India.
Mitre Sports International, a unit of Britain's Pentland
Group, sued HBO for defamation in October 2008, after a report
called "Children of Industry" first aired on the U.S. national
broadcaster's news program "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel."
The stakes were high at the trial, which began on April 13
in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. Mitre sought tens of
millions of dollars for damages it said it suffered after the
report portrayed it as using or turning a blind eye to child
labor in the manufacture of Mitre soccer balls in India.
(Editing by Tom Brown and Alan Crosby)