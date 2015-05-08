UPDATE 2-U.S. jury clears HBO of libel in India child labor story

(Adds HBO reaction, context, paragraphs 10-11)
By Tom Brown
NEW YORK May 8 A U.S. jury cleared HBO of libel
claims on Friday in a lawsuit brought against the Time Warner
Inc subsidiary by a British sporting goods company over
a report linking it to child labor in India.
Mitre Sports International, a unit of the Pentland Group,
sued HBO for defamation in October 2008, after a report called
"Children of Industry" aired on the broadcaster's news program
"Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel."
At the trial, which began on April 13 in U.S. District Court
in Manhattan, Mitre's lawyers were seeking "tens of millions of
dollars" for damages they claimed the company suffered after the
report portrayed it as using or turning a blind eye to child
labor making Mitre soccer balls in India.
Mitre also said it was outraged because its soccer ball
brand was the only one named in "Children of Industry."
Pentland claims to stand at the forefront of global efforts
to eradicate child labor from the sporting goods industry.
Mitre's complaint centered largely on claims that some
children shown hand-stitching Mitre soccer balls in the report,
for 5 cents per hour or less, were not actual child stitchers.
Its lawyers produced sworn depositions from three of the
children to bolster its contention that children were induced to
pretend on camera that they were underage workers.
HBO disputed those claims and countered that child laborers
in Jalandhar, India, where much of "Children of Industry" was
filmed, lived in a "climate of fear," and were coerced into
signing false affidavits.
In an exhibit admitted into evidence at the trial, a Nobel
Prize-winning Indian child rights advocate said "criminal
elements," contractors and subcontractors that operated like a
"mafia," ran the soccer ball-stitching business in some deeply
impoverished parts of India.
Lloyd Constantine, a lawyer for Mitre, said it was not
immediately clear if the company would seek to overturn the
jury's decision on appeal. It only took the jury about five
hours to reach its verdict after a four-week trial.
In addition to any potential financial penalties stemming
from the case, HBO had to worry about the reputation of its
fast-growing news operation. It was repeatedly accused in open
court of "fabricating" a news story.
""We are delighted with the jury's decision," HBO spokesman
Ray Stallone said in a statement. "This case was without merit."
The case is Mitre Sports International Limited v. Home Box
Office Inc in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 08-09117.
(Editing by G Crosse and Ted Botha)