Dish Network's Sling TV adds HBO

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
April 9 Dish Network Corp's Sling TV said it has added Time Warner Inc's HBO to its programming lineup.
Users will pay for $15 per month for the service, which will allow users to view programs as they are shown on HBO as well as on-demand.
The agreement comes ahead of the season premiere of HBO's much-awaited "Game of Thrones" and "Silicon Valley". (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.