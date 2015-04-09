版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 22:04 BJT

Dish Network's Sling TV adds HBO

April 9 Dish Network Corp's Sling TV said it has added Time Warner Inc's HBO to its programming lineup.

Users will pay for $15 per month for the service, which will allow users to view programs as they are shown on HBO as well as on-demand.

The agreement comes ahead of the season premiere of HBO's much-awaited "Game of Thrones" and "Silicon Valley". (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐