Dish Network's Sling TV adds HBO

April 9 Dish Network Corp's Sling TV said it has added Time Warner Inc's HBO to its programming lineup.

Users will pay for $15 per month for the service, which will allow users to view programs as they are shown on HBO as well as on-demand.

The agreement comes ahead of the season premiere of HBO's much-awaited "Game of Thrones" and "Silicon Valley". (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)