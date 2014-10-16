HBO standalone product risks alienating cable, satellite cos

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 16 Time Warner Inc's
decision to make its prized HBO channel available to people who
don't subscribe to Pay TV may delight such "cord cutters" but
will likely crank up tensions with cable and satellite TV
service providers.
By going over-the-top - media lingo for being able to watch
TV with only a broadband connection - HBO has paved the way for
a rocky period of negotiations with cable and satellite
companies - with issues of pricing and distribution likely to
loom large.
Indeed, CBS Corp upped the ante when it announced on
Thursday a digital product that provides content like "The Good
Wife" without a cable subscription for $5.99 per month.
"Truth be told, there is no way to put a positive spin on
this for the distributors," said Craig Moffett, senior research
analyst at MoffettNathanson.
Details about HBO's standalone product, slated to launch
next year, were scant. HBO Chief Executive Richard Plepler did
not discuss price or potential partners on Wednesday when he
revealed the news before Time Warner investors and analysts.
Still, the proposed online streaming service adds to a
lengthening list of ways for consumers to circumvent pricey
cable subscriptions, from Hulu to Netflix Inc and even
a possible ESPN Internet channel. ESPN is owned by Walt Disney
Co.
HBO is likely to face pressure from distributors to set the
price for its new offering at a level that will not cannibalize
existing subscriptions within the cable bundle. Barclays
analysts speculated in a research report that the service was
likely to cost $18 a month, which would be higher than the
roughly $15 a month that cable systems typically charge for HBO.
Some cable executives, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said they expect price and other issues to be points of tension
in looming talks over how the service will work.
In setting the price, HBO will face a balancing act between
growing its subscriptions and undercutting the cable companies,
analysts said.
Both Time Warner and its distributors are expected to bring
carrots and sticks to the negotiating table. HBO is targeting
the 10 million broadband only households in the United States
who do not have cable subscriptions.
Part of the reason Time Warner is launching a standalone
product is to gain more leverage against the cable companies
that it feels do not do enough to promote HBO as a premium
channel. Some cable systems have as few as 14 percent of their
subscribers taking HBO, while others have as much as 44 percent,
according to Plepler.
"They want to have the threat," said Thomas Lieu, portfolio
manager with Westwood Group, which has a stake in Time Warner.
Cable companies unhappy at being undercut by the
freestanding HBO Go could retaliate by cutting their promotion
budgets for the premium channel, one cable industry source said.
Other "sticks" could include slowing down delivery of the
freestanding HBO Go, reviving battles that cable operators such
as Comcast Corp fought earlier this year with Netflix,
which ended with the streaming service agreeing to pay the cable
operator for faster transmission speeds.
Plepler invoked "The Sopranos" mob character Paulie Walnuts
when he said that when these deals come up, "we will get our
taste."
But as HBO thrashes out new commercial arrangements with
distributors, it will hardly have a monopoly on strong-arm
tactics.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine and Liana Baker; Editing
by Christian Plumb and Eric Effron)