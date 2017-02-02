Former HBOS bankers, businessmen sentenced to up to 15 years in UK loan scam

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 2 Two former HBOS bankers and four
business partners were sentenced to between three-and-a-half and
15 years in jail by a British judge on Thursday for
orchestrating a $307 million fraud that siphoned off money from
struggling businesses.
Former HBOS bankers Lynden Scourfield and Mark Dobson,
businessmen Michael Bancroft, David Mills and his wife Alison
Mills and accountant Tony Cartwright were convicted on Monday of
various crimes after a five-month jury trial in London.
Scourfield, who was bribed with designer watches, sex with
prostitutes and exotic foreign holidays by his business
associates for his role in the scam, was sentenced to 11 years
and three months in jail. His former colleague Mark Dobson was
handed four-and-a-half years in jail.
Mills was sentenced to 15 years in prison and his wife
Alison to three and a half years.
Mills' former business associate Bancroft was sentenced to
10 years in jail and Cartwright handed a three-and-a-half year
term.
Judge Martin Beddoe said Scourfield had "sold his soul ...
for sex, for luxury trips with and without your wife, for bling
and for swank."
The sentences are among the toughest handed out for a
high-profile, white collar fraud in Britain in recent years.
The bankers asked struggling business owners to employ a
turnaround consultancy as a condition for getting a loan and
they were obliged to pay the consultancy high fees for services
and, in some cases, hand over ownership.
Many of the businesses involved went into liquidation,
resulting in job losses and financial hardship.
"Their victims were people who were trying to contribute to
the economy," said police detective Nick John. "They were normal
people running small to medium-sized businesses who needed
support and instead had their livelihoods, and in many cases,
their lives destroyed by the greed of these parasites."
HBOS, once Britain's biggest mortgage lender under the
Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands, incurred losses of 245
million pounds ($307 million) related to the conspiracy.
The bank was rescued in a state-engineered takeover in 2008
by rival Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds subsequently needed a 20
billion pound bailout of its own.
Scourfield headed a division at HBOS that dealt with small
companies in financial distress. In return for expensive gifts,
cash, foreign travel and sex with prostitutes, Scourfield
referred his clients to Mills and his restructuring consultancy.
HBOS would extend far more money than the businesses needed,
which the consultancy would then siphon off.
Other high-profile cases related to Britain's financial
sector in recent years include that of Tom Hayes, a former UBS
and Citigroup star trader, who was initially
sentenced to 14 years in 2015 for manipulating Libor interest
rates. His sentence was reduced to 11 years on appeal.
Magnus Peterson, the founder of one of London's oldest hedge
funds, who was convicted of perpetrating a $540 million fraud in
2015, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
($1 = 0.7972 pounds)
