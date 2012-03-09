UK's FSA finds "very serious misconduct" at HBOS

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LONDON, March 9 HBOS, the troubled British lender taken over by Lloyds Banking Group during the 2008 financial crisis, was guilty of "very serious misconduct" in failing to control risky lending, the financial watchdog said on Friday.
HBOS, at the time Britain's biggest mortgage lender, breached rules requiring banks put in place adequate risk management systems, the Financial Services Authority said after completing an investigation into the failed lender.
HBOS ignored warnings from its internal risk officials and external auditor KPMG, the FSA said. The bank failed to rein in risky lending as its peers pulled out of the market amid deteriorating financial conditions from April 2008, it added.
However, the FSA said it did not plan to fine HBOS as any penalty would ultimately be borne by the taxpayer, which has already had to fund the government's bailout of HBOS' parent, Lloyds.
The FSA's investigation centred on the corporate lending division of HBOS' Bank of Scotland unit.
Lloyds said it welcomed the FSA's findings.
"This will help to draw a line under the events in question and allow the group to move forward," the bank said in a statement.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.