BRIEF-Hospital operator HCA sees greater impact from health reform

CHICAGO, July 29 HCA Holdings Inc : * Predicts health reform will now contribute 2-3 percent of 2014 adjusted EBITDA

growth * Says patient volumes from insurance exchanges, Medicaid continued to grow in

second quarter * Says Medicaid admissions up 32 percent for the year to date * Says about 40 percent of volume from exchanges was newly insured patients * Says sees solid growth in orthopedics, cardiovascular, neuroscience services