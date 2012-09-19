版本:
BRIEF-HCA to pay $16.5 mln to settle US False Claims Act case

Sept 19 HCA Holdings Inc : * U.S. Justice Department says hospital chain HCA pays $16.5 million to settle

false claims act allegations regarding Tennessee hospital * U.S. says settlement resolves allegations that HCA provided financial

benefits to induce doctors to refer patients to its facilities * U.S. says whistleblower to receive 18.5 percent share of civil settlement

