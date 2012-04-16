RLPC: HCA asks lenders to extend loan maturities

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 16 HCA Inc is asking lenders to extend a minimum of $500 million of the company's existing term debt by up to four years, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The hospital operator is asking lenders in either its $414 million term loan A-1 due November 17, 2012, or it $1.7 billion term loan B-1 due November 17, 2013, to roll into a new term loan A-3 due February 2, 2016.
The new TLA-3 will be priced at 325bp over Libor, a 100bp premium to the existing facilities. The company is also offering a 25bp amendment fee to lenders.
Commitments are due April 19.
In April 2011, HCA entered into a $572 million TLA-2 and a $2 billion TLB-3 maturing in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The loans partially pushed out the maturities on the company's TLB-1 and TLA-1.
The prior year, HCA entered into a $2 billion TLB-2 due 2017, which also pushed out maturities. The TLA-2 offers pricing of LIB+250, while the TLB-2 and TLB-3 are both priced at LIB+325.
In 2006, HCA entered into a $16.8 billion bank loan to back its leveraged buyout by Bain Capital, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. and Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity. At that time, the loan consisted of a $2 billion asset-based revolver, a $2 billion revolver, a $2.75 billion TLA, a euro-equivalent $1.25 billion term loan and an $8.8 billion TLB.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.