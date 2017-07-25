FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Hospital operator HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue rises 4 pct
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
深度分析
综述：中国强化金融监管将成常态 设定好监管的“度”至关重要
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
中国财经
中国国有石油贸易公司联合石化寻求加强与地方炼油企业的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午12点41分 / 1 天前

Hospital operator HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue rises 4 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on higher patient admissions.

Net income attributable came in at $657 million, or $1.75 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $658 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

HCA Healthcare, which operates 172 hospitals and 119 freestanding surgery centers, said revenue rose 4 percent to $10.73 billion.

On Monday, President Trump made a last-ditch plea to U.S. Senate Republicans to "do the right thing" and fulfill campaign promises to repeal and replace Obamacare. The Senate will vote on Tuesday whether to open debate on an overhaul of the law. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below