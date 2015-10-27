HCA says some patients dropping their new insurance coverage

Oct 27 Hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc
on Tuesday said more patients are coming through its
doors who have lost their health insurance, most likely because
they stopped paying for it.
The largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain said it admitted
more uninsured patients in the third quarter who had previously
registered with health insurance, compared with a year ago. They
included people who bought coverage from marketplaces set up
under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, but then
dropped it.
"We believe this is likely due to non-payment of premiums,"
HCA Chief Financial Officer Bill Rutherford said on the
company's earnings call.
Overall, the company admitted 13.6 percent more uninsured
patients in the third quarter. It was the second straight
quarterly increase in uninsured admissions, reversing a downward
trend since the insurance exchanges opened for business in early
2014. Slowing enrollment in the Medicaid program for the elderly
also contributed to the third-quarter rise, the company said.
Both HCA and No. 2 hospital operator Community Health
Systems earlier this month warned of weaker-than-expected
third-quarter results, accelerating a rotation out of healthcare
stocks. Investors fear diminishing benefits from the healthcare
reform law, which expanded insurance coverage to more Americans.
Shares of hospital operators as well as health insurers have
pulled back sharply, with HCA down nearly 28 percent from a
mid-July peak and Community Health shedding more than half of
its value since late June.
Investors are wary of slowing enrollment on the insurance
marketplaces set up under the healthcare law as Americans
struggle to afford the cost of purchasing coverage. Coverage is
subsidized for patients who meet income requirements, but the
subsidies phase out at higher income levels, and co-payments and
deductibles can be stiff.
"If you find yourself not really using it, it is an awful
lot of money to spend. It's not free, and it can be kind of
pricey," said Mizuho Securities analyst Sheryl Skolnick.
On Monday, U.S. health officials projected premiums will
increase an average of 7.5 percent next year for the
second-lowest-cost silver insurance plans to be offered in the
37 states where the federal government operates the
marketplaces.
Health officials earlier this month predicted modest growth
in enrollment on the insurance exchanges next year, projecting
10 million people would sign up for plans by the end of 2016.
The forecast represents an increase of about 900,000 people from
projected enrollment at the end of this year.
