HCA profit up on stronger patient admissions

Oct 28 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday reported a higher
third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it admitted
more patients to its hospitals and said its board authorized the
repurchase of up to $1 billion of the company's outstanding
shares.
The company, which had previewed its results earlier this
month, reported third-quarter net income of $518 million, or
$1.16 a share, compared with $365 million, or 79 cents a share,
a year ago. Revenue increased 9 percent to $9.22 billion.
HCA reiterated the higher 2014 outlook it gave two weeks ago
for earnings excluding special items in a range of $4.40 to
$4.60 a share on revenue of $36.5 billion to $37 billion.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago Editing by W Simon)