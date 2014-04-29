UPDATE 1-HCA sees little impact from health reform in first quarter

(Adds earnings details, background)

April 29 HCA Holdings Inc reported quarterly earnings that were a penny shy of analyst expectations, and its chief executive said the hospital operator had not yet seen an impact from President Obama's healthcare reform law.

"As expected, healthcare reform had minimal impact on the company's first-quarter results," HCA Chief Executive R. Milton Johnson said. "However, we remain optimistic regarding the potential long-term benefits."

Hospital stocks, including HCA, got a boost last week after smaller U.S. chain LifePoint Hospitals Inc said participation in private insurance marketplaces and expanded Medicaid services for the poor was exceeding its expectations.

HCA, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, on Tuesday said its first-quarter earnings rose from a year ago as it generated more revenue from patients even as it admitted fewer people to its facilities.

The company also reaffirmed the 2014 outlook it gave in February for earnings excluding special items in a range of $3.45 to $3.75 a share on revenue of $35.5 billion to $36.5 billion.

First-quarter net income was $347 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $344 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue increased 4.6 percent to $8.83 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 84 cents a share.

Analysts had expected a profit of 85 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HCA said admissions to facilities it has operated for at least one year declined 0.6 percent in the quarter compared with a year ago.

U.S. hospitals have seen admissions decline during the economic downturn as people who lacked health insurance or faced higher out-of-pocket expenses avoided seeking medical care. The health reform law and its insurance exchanges are expected to benefit the industry this year by expanding insurance availability to more patients. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)