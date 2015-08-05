UPDATE 1-HCA Holdings revenue rises on increased admissions, visits

(Adds details, background)
Aug 5 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
for-profit hospital operator in the United States, reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by an increase
in hospital admissions and emergency room visits.
Same-facility emergency room visits increased 7.4 percent to
1.98 billion during the quarter while same-facility patient
admissions rose 4.1 percent to 459.7 million.
HCA, which operates about 165 hospitals and 115 independent
surgery centers in the United States and UK, said it expected
full-year profit towards the high end of its previous forecast
of $4.90-$5.30 per share. The company expects revenue of $39
billion to $40 billion,
Hospital operators are reaping the benefits of expanding
insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, better known
as Obamacare.
The signature healthcare law, which covers medical insurance
for Americans, has helped in boosting the results of various
hospitals and insurers as more people avail of insurance.
Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $507
million, or $1.18 per share, for the second quarter ended June
30, from $483 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, company earned $1.37 per share, compared
with analysts' average estimate of $1.34 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Revenue rose to $9.90 billion from $9.23 billion.
Analysts on average had expected $9.82 billion.
Shares of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA had risen 28
percent this year to Tuesday's close of $94.04 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
