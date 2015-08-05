UPDATE 1-HCA Holdings revenue rises on increased admissions, visits

(Adds details, background)

Aug 5 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit hospital operator in the United States, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by an increase in hospital admissions and emergency room visits.

Same-facility emergency room visits increased 7.4 percent to 1.98 billion during the quarter while same-facility patient admissions rose 4.1 percent to 459.7 million.

HCA, which operates about 165 hospitals and 115 independent surgery centers in the United States and UK, said it expected full-year profit towards the high end of its previous forecast of $4.90-$5.30 per share. The company expects revenue of $39 billion to $40 billion,

Hospital operators are reaping the benefits of expanding insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

The signature healthcare law, which covers medical insurance for Americans, has helped in boosting the results of various hospitals and insurers as more people avail of insurance.

Net income attributable to the shareholders rose to $507 million, or $1.18 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from $483 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, company earned $1.37 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.34 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Revenue rose to $9.90 billion from $9.23 billion.

Analysts on average had expected $9.82 billion.

Shares of Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA had risen 28 percent this year to Tuesday's close of $94.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.