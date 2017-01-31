HCA Holdings quarterly revenue rises 3.8 percent

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted a 3.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $920 million, or $2.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $582 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
The results included gains on sales of facilities of $15 million, or 4 cents per share, and legal claim benefits of $279 million, or 46 cents per share.
HCA Holdings, which operates 169 hospitals and 116 freestanding surgery centers in 20 states and the United Kingdom, said revenue rose to $10.64 billion from $10.25 billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: