HCA sees fewer cardiac surgeries at its hospitals

CHICAGO, Sept 12 HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the largest U.S. hospital operator, said on Monday it expects a downturn in heart surgeries to pressure its revenue growth from Medicare patients for the remainder of the year.

The slowdown was not expected to alter the company's profit outlook for the year and HCA confirmed its 2011 forecast.

Overall demand for cardiac services has been declining by about 3 percent a year for the past several years and the slowdown is likely to continue in the third and fourth quarters, HCA executives told analysts on a conference call after the close of stock trading.

Earlier in the day, HCA confirmed its forecast for growth of 3 percent to 5 percent in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the full-year 2011, assuming it meets criteria for federal reimbursement incentives for electronic record keeping.

HCA said the falling surgical volume was the cause of an unexpected drop in revenue from patients in the Medicare health program for the elderly in the second quarter and it sees that pressure continuing. The company reported disappointing second-quarter results in July, sending its shares tumbling.

Executives said a number of industry dynamics were behind the falloff in cardiac surgeries, including a trend toward more medical management of heart disease and a Justice Department investigation into whether heart rhythm devices are being implanted in the wrong patients.

However, they said the company saw positive overall revenue and admissions trends in July and August, with revenue growth up 3.4 percent at facilities owned at least one year and adjusted admissions rising 4.3 percent for the two months.

Earlier on Monday, rival hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N), the third-largest hospital chain, lowered its profit outlook, saying it admitted more poor people in the Medicaid program and received lower reimbursements for its Medicare patients, sending its shares down 10 percent. (Reporting by Susan Kelly; editing by Andre Grenon)