UPDATE 3-HCA to buy back 16 pct of its stock, shares jump

* Shares represent 15.6 pct of total outstanding

* Purchase price will be $18.61 per share

* Shares jump as much as 13 pct in early NYSE trading (Adds more analyst comment, byline, update stock price)

By Debra Sherman

Sept 15 Hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N) said it struck a deal to repurchase 80.8 million shares of its common stock beneficially owned by affiliates of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), sending HCA shares up as much as 13 percent.

Under the terms of the deal, the purchase price will be $18.61 per share, Wednesday's closing price, and will be completed on Sept. 21, HCA said on Thursday.

HCA's were up 10.7 percent at $20.60 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange trading, while shares of Bank of America rose 1.8 percent to $7.18.

After the repurchase, the three designees of Bank of America Corp on HCA's board of directors will step down.

HCA said it will repurchase the shares, which represent about 15.6 percent of its outstanding stock, using a combination of cash on hand and borrowing through available credit facilities.

"This is a highly accretive repurchase and it eliminates the LBO overhang," said Sheryl Skolnick, an analyst with CRT Capital Group.

Bank of America inherited the shares from Merrill Lynch, which acquired the stake in HCA in 2006, and sold a portion of it when HCA went public.

HCA management had "given hints they were going to do something," with the money they had on hand. "They hinted that they were not going to just let it hang there," Skolnick said.

"They've got cash, they can borrow cheap, buy the stock cheap, reduce the share count and get rid of that overhang," she added.

Skolnick said she raised her 2011 and 2012 earnings outlook to $2.83 per share from $2.66, and to $3.30 per share from $2.95, respectively, because of the share buyback.

Susquehanna Financial Group analyst A.J. Rice called the move "a significant vote of confidence at a time when the shares are trading at historically low valuations of future earnings."

Rice estimated the buyback will add 10 cents to 12 cents to 2011 earnings per share of $2.66 and about 40 cents to his 2012 earnings per share estimate of $2.85.

A Bank of America spokesman said the bank made $2 billion on the investment, but would not record a large gain this quarter, because the shares were marked to their market value each quarter. (Reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago and Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by John Wallace, Maureen Bavdek and Gunna Dickson)