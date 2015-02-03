HCA sees demand for hospital services leveling off

Feb 3 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
operator of U.S. for-profit hospitals, said on Tuesday demand
for healthcare services had increased as the economy
strengthened and more patients obtained insurance, but it was
leveling off.
Patient volumes at the company's hospitals grew in the
second half of 2014 as people who gained access to health
insurance under President Barack Obama's reform law sought
medical services.
A busier-than-normal flu season and a tendency for people to
schedule procedures after meeting insurance deductibles earlier
in the year also boosted demand in the fourth quarter,
executives said on the company's earnings conference call.
Still, growth in the number of newly insured patients
seeking services is expected to taper in 2015, they said.
The use of healthcare services has been under a microscope
for the past six months as hospitals and insurers began
reporting increased volumes and investors tried to determine
whether insurers would need to pay more claims for each patient.
"We do think the market is going to revert back to
normalized demand growth, and some of that is the macro-economic
picture but some of it is normalized activity with respect to
the flu and so forth," HCA Chief Operating Officer Sam Hazen
said.
HCA reported a 14 percent rise in adjusted earnings, but its
2015 outlook was weaker than analysts had expected, sending its
shares down more than 1 percent in afternoon trading on the New
York Stock Exchange.
