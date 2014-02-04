版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 21:56 BJT

Hospital operator HCA posts higher profit, revenue

Feb 4 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday said fourth-quarter earnings rose from a year ago as it generated more revenue from patients despite a decline in admissions to its facilities.

Net income was $424 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with $314 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 4.8 percent to $8.84 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐