Hospital operator HCA posts higher profit, revenue

BRIEF-USG Corp announces launch of cash tender offer for $500 million principal amount of 7.75 pct senior notes due 2018
Feb 4 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday said fourth-quarter earnings rose from a year ago as it generated more revenue from patients despite a decline in admissions to its facilities.
Net income was $424 million, or 92 cents a share, compared with $314 million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 4.8 percent to $8.84 billion.
* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015
* Giyani appoints Wajd Boubou as president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: