New Issue - HCA Holdings sells $1 bln in notes

Dec 4 HCA Holdings Inc on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Suntrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HCA HOLDINGS AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 08/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/06/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 462 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS