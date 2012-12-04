版本:
New Issue - HCA Holdings sells $1 bln in notes

Dec 4 HCA Holdings Inc on Monday sold $1
billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital,
Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Suntrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HCA HOLDINGS

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 6.25 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2021   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   08/15/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/06/2012   
S&P B-MINUS     SPREAD 462 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

