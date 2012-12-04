New Issue - HCA Holdings sells $1 bln in notes

BRIEF-Superior Uniform Group Inc and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement
* Superior Uniform Group Inc - co and certain of company's subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement, dated february 28, 2017
Dec 4 HCA Holdings Inc on Monday sold $1 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Suntrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HCA HOLDINGS AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.25 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 08/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/06/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 462 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
March 2 Discount brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp joined rivals in slashing trade commissions amid intense competition to attract customers.
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan