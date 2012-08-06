HCA profits tops estimates on higher patient admissions

Aug 6 U.S. hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings as more patients were treated at its facilities.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $391 million, or 85 cents per share, from $229 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time gains, earnings were 85 cents per share. Analysts' average forecast was 78 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $8.11 billion. Admissions to facilities owned for at least one year, combined with outpatient volumes, increased 3.9 percent.

Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA stood by its 2012 earnings per share outlook of $3.57 to $3.77 a share before one-time items, on revenue of $32 billion to $33 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 2012 earnings of $3.69 per share on revenue of $35.56 billion.

HCA shares closed at $26.60 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.