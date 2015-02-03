HCA posts higher Q4 profit as admissions rise

BRIEF-New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses
Feb 3 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, reported a higher quarterly profit as it benefited from an increase in admissions and emergency room visits.
The company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $527 million, or $1.19 per share, in fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $424 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 9 percent to $9.6 billion.
The company's board authorized a new share repurchase program for $1 billion, it said. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, May 8 The owners of a giant rabbit named Simon who was found dead after a United Airlines flight demanded on Monday that the airline pay damages, order an outside investigation and re-evaluate how it handles animals on flights.