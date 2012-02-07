版本:
New Issue- HCA Inc sells $1.35 bln in notes

Feb 7 HCA Inc on Tuesday sold
$1.35 billion of first lien senior secured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs, Barclay's Capital, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Morgan Stanely and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: HCA Inc	
	
AMT $1.35 BLN   COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    03/15/2022   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/15/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 5.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/16/2012   	
S&P DOUBLE-B    SREAD 392 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

