New Issue- HCA Inc sells $1.35 bln in notes

Feb 7 HCA Inc on Tuesday sold $1.35 billion of first lien senior secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, Barclay's Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanely and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HCA Inc AMT $1.35 BLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/16/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SREAD 392 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A