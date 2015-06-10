UPDATE 3-Tokio Marine to buy HCC Insurance for $7.5 bln

* Japan's biggest M&A this year, Tokio Marine's biggest ever
* Acquisition will diversify portfolio
* Won't tap equity market to fund the deal
TOKYO, June 10 Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. specialty
insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc for $7.5 billion, in
what would be the biggest M&A deal this year by a Japanese
company.
Tokio Marine, Japan's largest insurer by market value,
expects to complete its biggest-ever acquisition between October
and December, it said in a statement.
With insurers among the most acquisitive Japanese companies,
Tokio Marine alone has spent more than $8 billion on
international deals since 2008, including U.S. insurers
Philadelphia Consolidated for $4.7 billion in 2008 and Delphi
Financial for $2.7 billion in 2012.
Driven by a need to diversify geographical exposure to
natural disasters, Tokio Marine President Tsuyoshi Nagano told
Reuters earlier this month that his firm was still scouring
markets around the world for acquisitions. He added, however,
that rising prices had made it more cautious in the Asia-Pacific
region.
Tokio Marine on Wednesday said buying HCC will boost the
proportion of overseas profit to 46 percent of its total, from
38 percent projected for the current financial year.
Japan's outbound M&As hit an annual record of $83.2 billion
in 2012, but deal volumes have since dropped in part due to a
decline in the yen, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Before Tokio Marine's announcement, Japan's outbound M&As
stood at $38.5 billion so far this year, up 15 percent on the
same period last year. The biggest deal had been Japan Post
Holdings Co Ltd's A$6.5 billion ($5 billion)
acquisition of Australian freight and logistics firm Toll
Holdings Ltd.
The Bank of Japan's easy-money stimulus policies have
spurred record profit at Japanese companies, but sluggish
business demand at home has prompted them to look abroad for
growth, especially to the United States, even though the weaker
yen makes such acquisitions more expensive.
HIGH PRICE FOR GOOD DEAL
Tokio Marine said it would pay $78 a share, or 1.9 times
HCC's book value as of March 31, representing a 35.8 percent
premium to the U.S. company's average share price over the past
month.
"The price is high, but U.S. financial companies' share
prices are already traded at a premium and on top of which, we
have to pay premium for acquiring control of the company,"
Nagano told a news conference. "We have to pay money, otherwise,
we cannot find a good partner."
HCC, based in Houston, Texas, has 2500 employees and had
$458 million in net profit on revenue of $2.7 billion in 2014.
Nagano said Tokio Marine will not issue new shares to fund
the acquisition, and that it would use cash on hand and secure
debt instead.
The insurer said it would be able to greatly diversify its
business portfolio through HCC, which runs a bevy of specialty
lines of insurance, including accident and health, and
directors' and officers' liability.
Credit Suisse and Evercore acted as financial advisers to
Tokio Marine, while Goldman Sachs advised HCC, the U.S. company
said in a separate statement.
