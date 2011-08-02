UPDATE 2-HCC Insurance Q2 profit falls on catastrophe losses

* Q2 EPS $0.61 vs $0.72 last yr

Aug 2 HCC Insurance Holdings Inc posted a 17 percent fall in second-quarter profit, hurt by catastrophes in Japan, New Zealand and the United States.

The April-June profit was $69.5 million, or 61 cents per share, compared with $83.4 million, or 72 cents per share, last year.

Analysts had expected earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the catastrophes reduced its net earnings by 13 cents in the quarter.

On July 26, HCC had announced total pre-tax catastrophe losses of $73.3 million for the year till date.

Despite the heavy worldwide-industry catastrophe losses, HCC said the losses in 2011 represented only 1.4 percent of shareholders' equity at Dec. 31, 2010 and within its expectations.

Insurance companies across the sector like State Auto Financial Corp and ACE Ltd have also been hit by unprecedented catastrophe losses.

HCC's net premium earned, however, rose 3.5 percent to $524.3 million.

Investment income went up 4 percent to $52.4 million, while book value per share rose 2.7 percent to $29.65.

Houston, Texas-based HCC's shares closed at $29.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)