HCP to spin off skilled nursing, assisted living assets into REIT

BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40
* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings
May 9 HCP Inc said it would spin off its skilled nursing and assisted living properties into an independent, publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT).
The company said on Monday that the spinoff would allow it to focus on core businesses - senior housing, life science properties and medical offices.
After the spinoff, HCP expects to have more than 860 properties, generating annual portfolio income of about $1.4 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 18 U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc said on Wednesday it would buy privately held rival NewWave Communications for $735 million in cash to expand in non-urban markets.
Jan 18 Eli Lilly and Co said it would buy CoLucid Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $960 million to gain access to its experimental treatment for migraine.