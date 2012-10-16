UPDATE 2-HCP to buy senior housing communities in $1.73 bln deal

* Emeritus to operate communities after deal
* HCP to sell 22 mln shares to finance part of the deal
* HCP sees deal adding $0.08 to FFO/shr on annualized basis
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Oct 16 HCP Inc said it will buy 133
senior housing communities for $1.73 billion, including debt,
from a joint venture between Emeritus Corp and
Blackstone Real Estate Partners VI as an aging U.S. population
lifts demand for retirement villages.
The three largest publicly listed U.S. healthcare REITs --
HCP, Ventas Inc and Health Care REIT Inc -- have
been buying communities that provide access to nursing
facilities over the last few years, especially after a 2007 law
gave these companies more room to grow.
REITs can earn rents on leased properties and also capture
the operating income from those facilities by retaining
independent management for a fee.
The Emeritus-Blackstone joint venture was one of the last
big senior housing portfolios up for grabs, said James Milam, an
analyst with Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP.
"There are some other portfolios out there that are possible
big transactions but I think we're definitely on the downward
slope of this type of major senior housing deal," he said.
HCP's stock was down 2 percent at $45 after the bell. It
closed at $45.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Shares of Emeritus closed at $22.93.
A GOOD DEAL
Emeritus, the nation's largest assisted living and memory
care operator, will continue to operate these communities after
the deal, a practice also known as a triple net lease.
"I like that it's a triple net lease, which is actually
unusual in the last couple of years for large portfolios," Milam
said.
According to the lease, HCP will get a fixed rent that grows
by a set amount over time and any extra profit will go to
Emeritus as the operator.
"This gives HCP some extra security behind the rental
payment," he said.
HCP had a portfolio of 314 senior housing facilities as at
June end.
Emeritus said it will buy out nine remaining properties from
the joint venture for $62 million, of which $10 million will be
paid in cash and $52 million will be financed with a four-year
loan from HCP.
The Blackstone joint venture, in which Emeritus owns an
about 6 percent stake, had bought the portfolio out of
bankruptcy in 2010.
HCP, which will sell 22 million shares to finance a portion
of the transaction, said it expects the deal to add 8 cents per
share to its funds from operations (FFO) on an annualized basis.
The company cut its forecast for FFO applicable to common
shares by 5 cents per share to between $2.65 and $2.71 for 2012.
Excluding the merger-related items, HCP raised its forecast
for FFO applicable to common shares by 1 cent to between $2.74
and $2.80 per share.
Long Beach, California-based HCP is scheduled to report
third-quarter results on Oct. 30.