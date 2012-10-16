UPDATE 2-HCP to buy senior housing communities in $1.73 bln deal

* Emeritus to operate communities after deal

* HCP to sell 22 mln shares to finance part of the deal

* HCP sees deal adding $0.08 to FFO/shr on annualized basis

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Oct 16 HCP Inc said it will buy 133 senior housing communities for $1.73 billion, including debt, from a joint venture between Emeritus Corp and Blackstone Real Estate Partners VI as an aging U.S. population lifts demand for retirement villages.

The three largest publicly listed U.S. healthcare REITs -- HCP, Ventas Inc and Health Care REIT Inc -- have been buying communities that provide access to nursing facilities over the last few years, especially after a 2007 law gave these companies more room to grow.

REITs can earn rents on leased properties and also capture the operating income from those facilities by retaining independent management for a fee.

The Emeritus-Blackstone joint venture was one of the last big senior housing portfolios up for grabs, said James Milam, an analyst with Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP.

"There are some other portfolios out there that are possible big transactions but I think we're definitely on the downward slope of this type of major senior housing deal," he said.

HCP's stock was down 2 percent at $45 after the bell. It closed at $45.92 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Shares of Emeritus closed at $22.93.

A GOOD DEAL

Emeritus, the nation's largest assisted living and memory care operator, will continue to operate these communities after the deal, a practice also known as a triple net lease.

"I like that it's a triple net lease, which is actually unusual in the last couple of years for large portfolios," Milam said.

According to the lease, HCP will get a fixed rent that grows by a set amount over time and any extra profit will go to Emeritus as the operator.

"This gives HCP some extra security behind the rental payment," he said.

HCP had a portfolio of 314 senior housing facilities as at June end.

Emeritus said it will buy out nine remaining properties from the joint venture for $62 million, of which $10 million will be paid in cash and $52 million will be financed with a four-year loan from HCP.

The Blackstone joint venture, in which Emeritus owns an about 6 percent stake, had bought the portfolio out of bankruptcy in 2010.

HCP, which will sell 22 million shares to finance a portion of the transaction, said it expects the deal to add 8 cents per share to its funds from operations (FFO) on an annualized basis.

The company cut its forecast for FFO applicable to common shares by 5 cents per share to between $2.65 and $2.71 for 2012.

Excluding the merger-related items, HCP raised its forecast for FFO applicable to common shares by 1 cent to between $2.74 and $2.80 per share.

Long Beach, California-based HCP is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 30.