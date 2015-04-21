UPDATE 1-HCP says DoJ to sue client over billing practices

(Adds HCR ManorCare response)

April 21 Healthcare real estate investment trust HCP Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice had filed a lawsuit against one of its clients over the company's billing practices.

The lawsuit against HCR ManorCare Inc, which operates and manages healthcare facilities owned by HCP, alleges that the operator billed Medicare for services that were not "medically reasonable and necessary".

"The government's allegations are based on an after-the-fact review of fewer than 200 patient charts, some dating back nine years, which is a tiny fraction of ... patients cared for in our skilled nursing facilities during that time," HCR ManorCare told Reuters.

Calling the lawsuit a "billing dispute", HCR said it would defend itself in court.

The lawsuit named HCP as one of the defendants, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The case against HCR is one of several brought in the past few years against skilled nursing facility operators alleging provision of unnecessary rehabilitation therapy.

HCR, one of the biggest healthcare facility operators in the United States, is majority owned by Carlyle Group LP.

The DoJ lawsuit, which also includes HCR's units, stems from a whistleblower suit.

The DoJ chose to intervene in the complaint against HCR, but not concerning HCP, the REIT said. (1.usa.gov/1DJfnAj)

HCP's shares fell about 1 percent to $42.77 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)