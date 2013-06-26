HD Supply IPO prices below range amid market volatility

June 26 Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc priced its initial public offering at $18 a share on Wednesday, below its expected range, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company, backed by Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, raised $957.5 million by pricing 53.2 million shares.

HD Supply had originally hoped to price shares at a range of $22 to $25, although underwriters told investors earlier in the day it was offering shares at a range of $18 to $20, according to a separate source familiar with the matter.