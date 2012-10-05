Carlyle raises $841 mln from India's HDFC stake sale-source

Oct 5 U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle Group has raised $841 million by selling its 3.7 percent stake in India's top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

Carlyle sold 57 million HDFC shares at 761.42 rupees each, said the source, declining to be named as details of the deal are not public yet. The sale price represents a discount of 3.5 percent to its Thursday close.

Carlyle, which had raised about $270 million in February by selling a quarter of its stake in HDFC, had launched the latest stake sale on Thursday in a price band of 760 rupees to 781.25 rupees a share.

Citigroup, which topped the India equity market league table in the Jan-Sept period with a 43 percent market share, is the sole bookrunner for Carlyle stake sale.