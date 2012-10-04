UPDATE 1-Carlyle selling India HDFC stake, worth up to $861mln

MUMBAI Oct 4 U.S. private-equity firm Carlyle
Group is selling its 3.7 percent stake in India's top
mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
in a deal to raise as much as $861 million, according to a term
sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Carlyle is selling about 57 million shares of HDFC in a
price band of 760 rupees to 781.25 rupees a share - a discount
of 1-3.7 percent from the lender's closing price on Thursday of
789.05 rupees, the term sheet said.
At the top end of the price band, the deal would raise $861
million, making it India's fourth-largest equity deal this year.
Sources told Reuters in February that Carlyle had sold a
quarter of its stake in HDFC, raising about $270 million and
nearly doubling its 2007 investment in the mortgage lender.
The latest sale marks an exit from the Indian company for
Carlyle, which owned 5.2 percent of HDFC and was its No. 2
shareholder before February's divestment. HDFC is valued by the
stock market at nearly $23 billion.
Earlier this year, Citigroup also sold its 9.9 percent
stake in HDFC for $1.9 billion as global banks focus on shoring
up their balance sheets to meet stricter capital requirements.
Carlyle's sale of 57 million HDFC shares was launched late
on Thursday and the deal will be executed at the Indian stock
exchanges on Friday morning, a source with direct knowledge of
the situation told Reuters.
The share sale comes after a slew of such deals in the
Indian market since the beginning of 2012, as investors take
advantage of stock market gains to reduce their holdings or exit
their India portfolio companies.
India's benchmark share market index is up about 23
percent so far this year.
Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional sold
shares worth about $105 million in Yes Bank in March.
Others such as Warburg Pincus and Temasek Holdings have also cut
their stakes in Indian financial services companies this year.
Total proceeds from share sales in India in the first nine
months of 2012 were $8.9 billion from 59 deals, a rise from $8.3
billion in the same period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Citigroup, which topped the India equity market league
table in the Jan-Sept period with a 43 percent market share, is
the sole bookrunner for Carlyle's sale of HDFC shares, the term
sheet showed.