UPDATE 1-Carlyle exits HDFC stake in India with $841 million sale-source

* Deal is fourth-largest equity sale this year in India
* Sale marks Carlyle's exit from Indian mortgage lender
* Transactions rise in line with Indian market's surge
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal PM
Oct 5 Carlyle Group LP has raised $841
million in India's fourth-biggest equity deal this year by
selling its remaining 3.7 percent stake in the country's top
mortgage lender, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC),
said a source with direct knowledge of the deal.
The sale marks the U.S. private equity firm's exit from HDFC
after nearly doubling its original 2007 investment of
$650 million with this latest sale and one in February that
raised $270 million.
The HDFC share sale came after a slew of such transactions
in the Indian market since the beginning of 2012 as investors
took advantage of stock market gains to reduce their holdings or
take profit out of their India portfolio companies.
India's benchmark stock market index is up nearly
23 percent so far this year.
The index dropped nearly 25 percent in 2011, making it one
of the worst global performers and leaving few options for
private equity firms to exit their portfolio companies through
IPOs or block deals.
Carlyle sold 57 million HDFC shares at 761.42 rupees each,
said the source, declining to be named as details of the deal
have not yet been released. The sale price represents a discount
of 3.5 percent to HDFC's Thursday close.
Buyers of the HDFC shares included a clutch of overseas and
Indian institutional investors, the source said, declining to
give details.
Officials from both Carlyle and HDFC declined to comment on
the deal.
HDFC shares, which the market values at about $22 billion,
were trading down 5 percent at 749 rupees at 0517 GMT, while the
Mumbai market was down 0.8 percent. HDFC stock is up about 15
percent so far this year.
Carlyle, which had raised about $270 million in February by
selling a quarter of its stake in HDFC, launched the latest
stake sale on Thursday in a price band of 760 rupees to 781.25
rupees a share.
The private equity firm, which manages about $156 billion
globally, owned 5.2 percent of HDFC and was its second-largest
shareholder before its February's stake selldown.
Citigroup, which topped the India equity market league
table in the January-September period with a 43 percent market
share, was the sole bookrunner for Carlyle stake sale.
Investment banks in India have been betting on sale of large
blocks of shares by institutional investors this year to bolster
underwriting fees that had been badly hit by fewer large IPOs
and follow-on share sales in Asia's third-largest economy.
Total proceeds from share sales in India in the first nine
months of 2012 were $8.9 billion from 59 deals, a rise from $8.3
billion in the same period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Earlier this year, Malaysia's state investment arm, Khazanah
Nasional, sold shares worth about $105 million in lender Yes
Bank. Others such as Warburg Pincus and Temasek
Holdings Pvt Ltd have also cut their stakes in Indian
financial companies.