HD Supply files for $1 bln IPO

European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
April 12 Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc, a former division of Home Depot Inc, filed for a $1 billion initial public offering of its shares.
The company, which was taken private for $8.5 billion in 2007, said BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters on the IPO.
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
* JAB is world's No.1 pure-play coffee maker by volume (Adds Breakingviews link)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.