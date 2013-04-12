版本:
HD Supply files for $1 bln IPO

April 12 Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc, a former division of Home Depot Inc, filed for a $1 billion initial public offering of its shares.

The company, which was taken private for $8.5 billion in 2007, said BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse were the lead underwriters on the IPO.

