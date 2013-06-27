HD Supply, CDW rise in debut after pricing below expectations

June 27 Shares of industrial supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc rose as much as 5.4 percent in their market debut on Thursday after they were priced well below the indicated range to attract increasingly skittish investors.

Four of the six companies that went public on Thursday were forced to either cut the price of their offering or reduce the number of shares.

HD Supply, a former division of Home Depot Inc, was valued at about $3.53 billion at its highest trading price of $19.25. The stock was at $18.64 at midday, up 3.5 percent.

The IPO raised $957.2 million, far below the $1.33 billion that would have been raised if the shares had sold at the top end of the indicative range of $22 to $25.

Recent volatility in the equity markets has led several companies to cut the size of their IPOs or scrap them altogether.

Colony American Homes Inc, a provider of single family homes for rental, postponed its IPO earlier this month. Last week, Brazilian cement company Votorantim Cimentos postponed its $3.7 billion U.S. stock sale, citing market conditions.

Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that the Fed could wind back its stimulus policies this year if the economy continued to improve, suggesting the era of rock bottom interest rates was coming to an end.

Shares of technology products retailer CDW Corp, which also debuted on Thursday, rose about 9 percent in morning trading while advertising technology company Tremor Video Inc fell 5 percent.

Both companies priced below their expected offer range. CDW also reduced the number of shares offered.

Tremor's fall in its market debut does not bode well for other similar companies such as Criteo, RocketFuel and YuMe which are looking to go public later this year.

Tremor priced its 7.5 million shares at $10 per share, below the expected range of $11 to $13.

CDW, which sells products from Apple Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co and others through its catalog and website, raised about $396 million after its private equity owners, Madison Dearborn LLC and Providence Equity Partners Inc, withdrew plans to sell a total of 4.5 million shares.

The two had taken CDW private in 2007 for $7.3 billion.

CDW shares were up 8.4 percent at $18.49 on the Nasdaq at midday. Tremor shares were down 3 percent at $9.70 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Smaller companies making their market debut on Thursday were Silvercrest Asset Management, whose shares were up 10 percent at midday, and Aratana Therapeutics, whose stock was up 34 percent.