Merck places children's HIV drug in shared non-profit patent pool

LONDON Feb 24 U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co
has contributed an HIV medicine for children to an international
shared patent pool in a move that should speed the development
of cheap paediatric formulations for use in poor countries.
The non-profit Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), which aims to
persuade leading drug companies to share rights to their
products with generic manufacturers, said on Tuesday the deal
for Merck's raltegravir would add to the treatment arsenal.
Merck has not previously participated in the scheme. The MPP
has signed deals with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead
Sciences, Roche and ViiV Healthcare, which is
majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline.
Two months ago, MPP signed a licence with AbbVie
for paediatric versions of two other HIV drugs, lopinavir and
ritonavir.
The licensing agreement with Merck means other companies can
use raltegravir in paediatric medicines sold in low- and
middle-income countries where 98 percent of children with HIV
live.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen and
David Clarke)