AstraZeneca and Lilly move Alzheimer's drug into big trial

LONDON Dec 1 AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly
said on Monday they had started a large trial of their
experimental Alzheimer's drug, seen as a promising, but still
risky, approach for slowing the memory-robbing disease.
The pivotal Phase II/III clinical trial will involve more
than 1,500 patients with early Alzheimer's, the first one of
which has now been enrolled. The study is expected to complete
in May 2019, according to the clinicaltrials.gov website.
AstraZeneca, which initially developed the drug, signed a
partnership deal with Lilly in September for the product, known
as AZD3293 or LY3314814.
The medicine works by blocking an enzyme called beta
secretase that is involved in production of beta-amyloid, a
protein that creates brain plaques. Such medicines are known as
BACE inhibitors.
Merck & Co is currently viewed as being in the lead
in the BACE inhibitor field, having announced plans for a Phase
III trial a year ago.
Oral drugs to block beta secretase have taken centre stage
after an injectable class of medicines, meant to remove plaque
once it has already formed, disappointed in trials conducted by
Pfizer and Eli Lilly in 2012.
