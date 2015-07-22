Mixed result on Biogen Alzheimer's drug as 6mg dose falls short

| July 22
July 22 A 6 mg dose of Biogen's
experimental Alzheimer's disease drug significantly reduced beta
amyloid plaque in the brain but failed to significantly slow
mental decline, potentially tempering great enthusiasm that
greeted data on two other doses of the treatment earlier this
year.
The 6 mg data, which showed some slowing of mental decline,
were presented on Wednesday at the Alzheimer's Association
International Conference (AAIC) in Washington, D.C.
The biotech drug, aducanumab, was hailed as a potential
breakthrough in March when it became the first Alzheimer's
treatment to significantly slow cognitive decline and reduce
what is believed to be the brain-destroying plaque in patients
with early and mild forms of the disease, according to 54-week
data from a small, early stage trial.
The surprisingly positive results were seen at doses of 3
mg/kg of weight and 10 mg/kg, and they were more pronounced at
the higher dose. A 1 mg dose was not much better than placebo.
The results also revived the theory of amyloid plaque as a
leading suspect in causing the debilitating effects of the
disease, an approach used by other drugs as well, such as Eli
Lilly's solanezumab.
Investors and the Alzheimer's community had hoped 54-week
data for the 6 mg dose of aducanumab would slip nicely between
the 3 and 10 mg results, confirming what was seen earlier.
But it fell short on one of the more critical
measures for patients.
Biogen said statistical significance in a small Phase I
trial was less important than the positive effect of the overall
results, calling them "absolutely encouraging."
"I'm very pleased with the result," said Jeff Sevigny,
Biogen's medical director for clinical development, who
presented the data. "The 6 mg/kg dose fit in quite nicely on one
measure (plaque reduction), and on another measure it came
within the ballpark."
In addition to plaque removal, the trial used two measures
to test cognition: a questionnaire with a 30-point scale to test
mental acuity and an 18-point Clinical Dementia Rating scale
that tests mental decline and loss of ability to function.
On the first measure, 6 mg patients worsened by 1.96 points,
which was numerically better than placebo and 1 mg, but short of
the significantly slower declines seen with the other doses.
On the second measure, which will be used in confirmatory
trials, only the highest dose achieved statistical significance,
but the decline seen with 6 mg fell between 3 mg and 10 mg.
The drug was well tolerated, Biogen said.
SIDE EFFECT HAD NO SYMPTOMS
Researchers found a similar dose dependent incidence of
buildup of fluid around the brain, known as ARIA-E
(amyloid-related imaging abnormalities-edema), as had been
observed earlier. The rate was higher among those with a gene
associated with the highest risk for developing Alzheimer's.
That side effect was seen primarily during the early part of
treatment, had no symptoms, and resolved generally in four to 12
weeks, Sevigny said.
The trial involved 166 patients with only about 30 in each
dosing arm. Biogen has begun screening for Phase III trials to
include about 2,700 patients, which should determine the true
value of aducanumab. Results of those studies, if successful,
would be used to seek approval of the drug.
Alzheimer's affects 15 million people worldwide, a number
that is expected to grow to 75 million by 2030 without effective
treatments. Any effective treatment is sure to become one of the
world's most lucrative drugs.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)