Astra, Lilly stick with Alzheimer's approach despite setback

FRANKFURT Dec 9 AstraZeneca will expand
its collaboration with Eli Lilly to develop an
experimental Alzheimer's drug, sticking with an approach that
has been a mainstay of research despite recent setbacks.
Astra said it would team up with Lilly to develop a drug
known as MEDI1814, currently being tested on humans in the first
stage of development. It is designed to prevent a protein called
beta amyloid from forming plaques in the brain, which is
believed to play a pivotal role in Alzheimer's.
Last month, the failure of Lilly's experimental drug
solanezumab to slow cognitive decline cast doubt on this
approach to fighting the debilitating disease.
Astra said it was exploring promising new avenues within the
amyloid beta pathway.
"MEDI1814 has a unique mechanism among antibodies in
clinical development and could provide a distinct approach to
treating Alzheimer's disease," Mene Pangalos, an Executive Vice
President at the British group said in a statement.
The two companies are already working together on late-stage
trials in a different class of Alzheimer's drugs called BACE
inhibitors, which are given as pills and work differently to
block beta amyloid production.
Merck & Co is currently viewed as in the lead in the
BACE inhibitor race with its product verubecestat.
Other companies with antibody treatments targeting beta
amyloid in development include Biogen and Roche
, which has a tie-up with biotech firm AC Immune
.
Currently approved drugs only ease some of the symptoms of
Alzheimer's and any treatment that successfully interferes with
the cause of the disease would be virtually guaranteed
multi-billion dollar annual sales, industry analysts have said.
