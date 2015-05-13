Review suggests $3.5 billion prizes for antibiotic drugmakers

| LONDON
LONDON May 14 Companies that develop new
antibiotics should be awarded prize money of up to $3.5 billion
for each new drug, instead of selling the medication at a
profit, a review backed by Britain's government said on
Thursday.
The review, lead by former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim
O'Neill, said the lump sum payments could add up to $16-$37
billion over 10 years, but should only be made when companies
have fully developed a successful bug-killing drug.
The prizes, of between $1.5 billion and $3.5 billion, should
be funded in part by the pharma industry itself, O'Neill said,
probably also with input from national governments and "the
global taxpayer".
The successful drugmaker would then be required to make no
profit from its sales of the drugs to governments and healthcare
providers around the world, he said, saying this approach would
"de-link" the profitability of a drug from its volume of sales.
In recent years, bugs resistant to multiple drugs have
evolved at the same time as drugmakers have cut back investment
in finding new ways to fight them, creating a global health
threat as superbug strains of infections like tuberculosis and
gonorrhoea have become untreatable.
O'Neill, who was asked last year by British Prime Minister
David Cameron to take an economist's view of the problem, said
far too little is currently invested in hunting for new drugs
against drug-resistant infections.
"We want to make antibiotics R&D (research and development)
commercially sustainable so the field can attract the best minds
from research organisations, small biotech companies, large
firms or not-for-profit entities," O'Neill's review said.
"To do that we propose a system by which a global
organisation has the authority and resources to commit lump-sum
payments to successful drug developers."
In his initial report, O'Neill estimated that anti-microbial
resistance (AMR) could kill an extra 10 million people a year
and cost up to $100 trillion by 2050 if it is not brought under
control.
O'Neill has also proposed that a $2 billion innovation fund
financed by drug companies should be created to invest in
early-stage research and speed up development of new medicines
to fight drug-resistant superbugs.
Sally Davies, the UK government's chief medical adviser,
welcomed O'Neill's latest report, saying it would "stimulate
important conversations between governments, pharmaceutical
companies and other funders".
British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and Switzerland's
Roche pledged to work with O'Neill's team to pursue the
proposals.
