UPDATE 1-Cameron enlists ex-Goldman economist in global superbug fight

LONDON, July 2 Prime Minister David Cameron
called on Wednesday for global action to tackle the threat of
drug-resistant superbugs and said Britain planned to take a
leading role in finding ways to spur the development of new
antibiotics.
A world without effective antibiotics would push medicine
back into the "dark ages", he said, with routine surgery,
treatments for cancer and organ transplants potentially becoming
impossible.
Cameron announced an independent review led by former
Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill to pinpoint the
problems and identify why so few new antibiotics are being
developed.
O'Neill, who described the job as "a very exciting
challenge", will bring together experts from around the world,
reflecting the global nature of the superbug threat.
Cameron said he had discussed the issue at a G7 summit of
leaders in Brussels last month and won specific support for the
initiative from U.S. President Barack Obama and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"If we fail to act, we are looking at an almost unthinkable
scenario where antibiotics no longer work and we are cast back
into the dark ages of medicine where treatable infections and
injuries will kill once again," he said in a statement.
"With some 25,000 people a year already dying from
infections resistant to antibiotic drugs in Europe alone, this
is not some distant threat but something happening right now."
The O'Neill Commission will set out a plan for encouraging
and accelerating antibiotic development, looking into ways to
pay drugmakers for producing antibiotics even if they are rarely
used. It is due to present its initial findings in 2015, with a
final report a year later.
It is being hosted and funded by the Wellcome Trust charity
in London, which is contributing 500,000 pounds ($850,000) to
the project.
The initiative is the latest example of Cameron giving
Britain a leadership role in global health - a strategy that
dovetails with his government's desire to make the country a hub
for medical and life science research. Last December, Cameron
held a global summit in London on dementia.
RACE AGAINST EVOLUTION
Drug resistance is driven by the misuse and overuse of
antibiotics, which encourages bacteria to develop new ways of
overcoming them.
Resistance has been a feature of medicine since Alexander
Fleming's discovery of the first antibiotic, penicillin, in
Britain in 1928. But the problem has become worse in recent
years as multi-drug-resistant bugs have developed and drug
companies have reduced investment in an unprofitable field.
Unlike big sellers such as statins for lowering cholesterol,
antibiotics are used for only short periods and doctors also
tend to keep the newest and most potent ones in reserve.
Prices for antibiotics are also low, reflecting the
availability of many cheap generic versions, in contrast to
treatments for other diseases such as cancer.
Recent years have seen the emergence of strains of
infections, including tuberculosis, malaria, pneumonia and
gonorrhoea, that resist all known drugs.
Only a handful of new antibiotics have been developed and
brought to market in the past few decades, and it is a race
against time to find more as bacterial infections increasingly
evolve into superbugs resistant to even the most powerful
last-resort medicines reserved for extreme cases.
One of the best known superbugs, MRSA, is alone responsible
for tens of thousands of deaths in the United States and Europe,
as well as untold numbers in poorer countries.
Cameron's decision to set up the O'Neill Commission follows
a call by scientists in May for a independent body on
antimicrobial resistance, modelled on the Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change.
The commission was welcomed by Margaret Chan, director
general of the World Health Organisation, which is developing a
parallel global action plan on antimicrobial resistance.
In one promising sign, Swiss drugmaker Roche
recently said it was returning to the antibiotic field - but its
move runs counter to a gradual drift to the exit by Big Pharma
over the past decade.
Only a handful of pharmaceutical firms with large antibiotic
R&D programmes remain, compared with nearly 20 in 1990,
according to the Infectious Diseases Society of America.
One of those still in the game is GlaxoSmithKline,
which said new economic models were needed to encourage
investment.
