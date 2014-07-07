RPT-INSIGHT-How to fix a broken market in antibiotics

(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Threat of antimicrobial resistance moves up global agenda
* Hunt for new economic models to incentivise drug R&D
* Work on HIV, vaccines, rare diseases suggests fix possible
By Ben Hirschler and Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 6 The drugs don't work - and
neither does the market, when it comes to antibiotics.
When sophisticated bugs that medicines used to kill within
days start to fight back and win, all of healthcare, and the
people it keeps alive, is in trouble.
Take gonorrhoea, a sexually transmitted disease contracted
by more than 100 million people a year: it used to be easily
treatable but has now developed superbug strains that are
drug-resistant and are spreading around the planet.
Tuberculosis is a similar tale. Totally resistant forms of
the lung infection emerged in India just a few years ago and
have now been detected worldwide. Hospital patients in Africa
with untreatable TB are often simply sent home to die.
It's a glimpse of what Britain's chief medical officer Sally
Davies calls the "apocalyptic scenario" of a post-antibiotic
era, which the World Health Organisation says will be upon us
this century unless something drastic is done.
Waking up to the threat, governments and health officials
are getting serious about trying to neutralise it. It may seem
like a question of science, microbes and drugs - but in truth it
is a global issue of economics and national security.
Fixing the problem is daunting but past successes in rolling
out drugs for HIV, vaccinating millions of children in the
developing world and recalibrating rewards for medicines to
treat rare genetic diseases suggest it is doable.
The debate moved to centre stage last week when British
Prime Minister David Cameron launched a global review of the
crisis, securing specific support from U.S. President Barack
Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
That builds on a resolution passed at the World Health
Assembly in Geneva in May recognising the pressing need for the
world to act in the fight to combat increasing resistance.
"We cannot contemplate failure," Davies told Reuters in an
interview in her office in London's Whitehall. "We have to find
something that works for the world."
What this demands, according to academic and industry
experts, is a new business model that rewards drug firms for
developing new antibiotics even if they are rarely used.
It is no accident that Cameron chose a big-hitting economic
brain - former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O'Neill - to
head the review.
"This is...not a science issue. This is an issue of markets
and economics," said Davies. "A scientist would just get bogged
down and not get it."
TALE OF TWO DRUGS
In recent decades, drugmakers have slashed investment in
antibiotics because of poor returns from a class of low-priced
medicines that are only used for short periods, even as overuse
of existing drugs has spurred the spread of resistance.
As a result, the world's biggest investor in the field today
is a little-known U.S. firm, Cubist Pharmaceuticals,
with an annual research budget for antibiotics of $400 million.
The industry complains its bug-killing medicines are
severely undervalued - and they have a point.
Just over a year ago, Johnson & Johnson won approval
for the first drug in 40 years that provides a new way to treat
TB, yet sales of Sirturo are forecast by analysts to total just
$75 million this year.
Compare that to Gilead Sciences' new hepatitis C
drug Sovaldi - carrying an eye-watering U.S. price tag of $1,000
per pill - which is tipped to sell more than $8 billion in 2014.
The key challenge is how to reward companies for finding
drugs like Sirturo that must be used as sparingly as possible to
avoid resistance developing - in effect, breaking the
traditional link between payment and prescription volume.
Since it typically takes 15 years to develop a new drug,
smart companies are starting to think ahead now, even though any
market revamp is at least two years off - perhaps requiring a
special United Nations session sometime in 2016.
GlaxoSmithKline, for example, one of the few large
drug companies still working in the field, already has teams
working through the implications of such a shift.
A belief that the tide may turn has also encouraged Roche
back into antibiotics. The Swiss firm last launched an
antibiotic in 1982.
And self-interest comes into play as well: A post-antibiotic
world would undermine sales of important drugs to fight cancer
or prevent rejection after organ transplants, since these
medicines cannot be given without the safety net of effective
antibiotics for treating potentially deadly infections.
Patrick Vallance, a former academic who now heads up GSK's
pharmaceuticals research, believes a system of advanced market
commitments could be the answer, under which governments would
agree to buy up new antibiotics for, say, a 10-year period.
A similar scheme for vaccines, known as GAVI, funded largely
by donor governments and philanthropists, already works well and
has helped buy shots to immunize hundreds of millions of
children in poor countries against killer diseases.
But while GAVI guarantees firms big orders in exchange for
low vaccine prices, an antibiotic purchase arrangement would
need to turn that concept on its head by minimising the volume
used - a challenge for manufacturers and governments alike.
PRIZE WINNING?
Others see a role for prizes, along the lines of the 2004
Ansari X Prize for space flight. Indeed, a $17 million British
Longitude prize - modelled on the original search 300 years ago
for an accurate way to measure longitude - was offered last
month for a simple bacterial infection test that could lead to
smarter antibiotic use.
However, prizes work best for single breakthroughs, whereas
the world needs a sustainable flow of new antibiotics to keep
modern medicine ahead in the evolutionary race with bacteria.
Extending patents for antibiotics is another approach, since
antibiotics typically reach peak sales after 13 years on the
market, compared to just six for other drugs, by which time the
initial patent has run out.
A variation on the concept is transferable patent extensions
for other medicines - expanding the time during which a drug
company can reap profits from an expensive patented product in
another area, such as cancer or heart disease.
Offering additional market exclusivity has worked for
so-called orphan drugs for rare diseases, but the trade-off has
been sky-high prices that have sparked their own controversy.
State support for new drug research may be another way to
help plug the gap, as exemplified by Europe's Innovative
Medicines Initiative, which is funded jointly by industry and
the EU.
It is clear, however, there is no simple solution - and some
experts fear veering too far from free market forces will create
perverse incentives that could result in taxpayers' money ending
up in shareholders' pockets with meagre benefit to society.
Steve Gilman, chief scientific officer at Cubist, is
sceptical about decoupling financial rewards from sales.
"De-linkage is an interesting concept but I'm not sure it is
a practical concept," he said in an interview. "Who's going to
come up with the money just to put drugs on the shelf?"
Like many in the United States, he is more focused on simply
raising prices as the key lever to improving rewards - a view
that resonates with many investors, according to Akiva Felt, an
industry analyst at investment firm Oppenheimer, who worries
that complex new purchase deals would be hard to value.
For companies like Cubist the current situation is not all
doom and gloom. The exit of bigger players has reduced
competition, while recent steps to ease the regulatory path to
market have helped and the U.S. Generating Antibiotics
Incentives Now (GAIN) Act now ensures some extra patent life.
Indeed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved
two new drugs from Cubist and Durata Therapeutics for
acute bacterial skin infections in the last two months. That's
encouraging but a more fundamental fix is still needed.
Jeremy Farrar, head of the Wellcome Trust medical charity
which has made antibiotic resistance a top priority area for
research funding, sees an analogy with the defence industry.
"This is a national security issue because of what it would
do to the whole of medicine and health - and governments are
just going to have to step in," he told Reuters.
"The government doesn't design a tank, but it does promise
to buy one if you build it to certain standards and
specifications. There are lessons to be learned in the
antimicrobial world and the pharma sector from other industries
which governments just have to have, and have to fund."
