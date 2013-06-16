UK scientists win funding for new kind of anticoagulant drug

LONDON, June 17 British scientists have won
early financial backing for a new kind of anticoagulant drug
they believe may prevent dangerous blood clots without causing
bleeding - a previously unachievable goal.
Index Ventures, working with GlaxoSmithKline and
Johnson & Johnson via an early-stage biotech fund, said
on Monday it was investing $11 million in XO1, a new company set
up to develop the experimental medicine.
Called ichorcumab, the new drug is still miles from reaching
the market - clinical trials are only slated to start within the
next two years - but the product may create a stir in a
commercially important field, given its unusual properties.
It was created by scientists at the University of Cambridge
and Addenbrooke's Hospital following the observation of a
patient in her 50s whose blood appeared unable to clot but who
had no major bleeding problems after a head injury in 2008.
The researchers pinpointed her unusual response to a unique
antibody, which they went on to synthesise.
Currently, anticoagulants are used to reduce the risk of
heart attacks and strokes, but doctors have to weigh up
carefully their benefits against the danger of triggering
uncontrolled bleeding.
"This antibody can deliver a high degree of anticoagulation
without increased bleeding; we've never seen that before," said
Jim Huntingdon, a professor at the Cambridge Institute of
Medical and one of the scientists behind the project.
Warfarin has been a mainstay of anticoagulation therapy for
many years. More recently new drugs have been launched,
including Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa, Bayer and
J&J's Xarelto, and Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb's
Eliquis.
The $11 million start-up cash for XO1 comes from a $200
million life sciences fund launched last year by Index in an
unusual collaboration with GSK and J&J. The fund aims to invest
in companies with just one or two projects - a so-called
"asset-centric" approach.
Under the three-way deal, the venture capital firm controls
all investment decisions and the two drugmakers have no
preferential rights to acquire any new drugs, although they do
get a useful inside view should they wish to compete for assets.