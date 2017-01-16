CORRECTED-No new antidepressants in sight despite growing need, experts warn

(In 7th par, corrects manufacturer of Prozac to Eli Lilly)
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON Jan 11 It is likely to be at least 10
years before any new generation of antidepressants comes to
market, despite evidence that depression and anxiety rates are
increasing across the world, specialists said on Wednesday.
The depression drug pipeline has run dry partly due to a
"failure of science" they said, but also due to big pharma
pulling investment out of research and development (R&D) in the
neuroscience field because the profit potential is uncertain.
"I'd be very surprised if we were to see any new drugs for
depression in the next decade. The pharmaceutical industry is
simply not investing in the research because it can't make money
from these drugs," Guy Goodwin, a professor of psychiatry at the
University of Oxford, told reporters at a London briefing.
Andrea Cipriani, a consultant psychiatrist at Oxford, said
such risk aversion was understandable given uncertain returns
and the approximately billion dollar cost of developing and
bringing a new drug to market.
"It's a lot of money to spend, and there's a high rate of
failure," Cipriani said.
Treatment for depression usually involves either medication,
some form of psychotherapy, or a combination of both. But up to
half of all people treated fail to get better with first-line
antidepressants, and around a third of patients are resistant to
relevant medications.
DEPRESSION RATES RISING
The experts said that since the current generation of SSRI
(selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) antidepressants -
including Eli Lilly's blockbuster Prozac - are widely available
as cheap generics, there is reluctance among health services to
fund expensive new drugs that may not be much better.
That is partly because existing medications, whilst by no
means perfect, are quite effective in more than half of
patients, the specialists said, and partly because in this
condition in particular, placebo can have a massive impact.
That makes it difficult, they explained, to show that a new
drug is working above and beyond a positive placebo response and
an already effective generation of available drugs.
Depression is already one of the most common forms of mental
illness, affecting more than 350 million people worldwide and
ranking as the leading cause of disability globally, according
to the World Health Organization.
And rates are rising. Glyn Lewis, a professor of psychiatric
epidemiology at University College London, cited data for
England showing a doubling in prescriptions for antidepressants
in a decade, to 61 million in 2015 from 31 million in 2005.
In the United States too, more people than ever are taking
antidepressants. A study in the Journal of the American Medical
Association (JAMA) in 2015 found that prevalence almost doubled
from 1999 to 2012, rising to 13 from 6.9 percent.
Yet several major drug companies including GlaxoSmithKline
and AstraZeneca have scaled right back on neuroscience R&D in
recent years, citing unfavourable risk-reward prospects.
Goodwin said the absence of a drug development pipeline was
also due to lagging scientific research into what is really
happening in the brains of those who do and do not respond to
current antidepressants.
"It's partly a failure of science, to be frank," said
Goodwin. "Scientists have to ... get more of an understanding
about how these things actually work before we can then propose
ways to improve them."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Richard Lough)